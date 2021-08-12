Tampa Bay Bucs play their first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Football returns to Raymond James Stadium this weekend when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play their first preseason game.

The reigning Super Bowl champions face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 14. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Bucs release 2021 regular-season schedule

“Everybody will play. Don’t know how much, but everybody will play," said head coach Bruce Arians, when asked about his plan for the first preseason game.

The Bucs need to trim their 90-man roster down to 53 by the end of August.

Raymond James Stadium is at 100% capacity this season, and every single game is sold out. That means Saturday’s preseason game will be the first time the Bucs have played in front of a full house since 2019.

Ray Jay has made upgrades to safeguard against COVID-19, including more touchless fixtures, cashless transactions at food and beverage stands, and increased ventilation throughout the stadium.