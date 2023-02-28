Watch Now
Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to release running back Leonard Fournette

Elise Amendola/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs for yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Feb 28, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to release running back Leonard Fournette when the new league year begins on March 15, the NFL Network and other outlets reported Tuesday.

Fournette was a bit of an enigma during his time with the Buccaneers. During the team's Super Bowl run, he looked like the player who was drafted in the Top 10 by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2022, he lost his starting job to Rachaad White and finished the season averaging just 3.5 yards per carry on the season.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Fournette asked for his release after the Bucs' playoff loss to the Cowboys and said there was "no bad blood" between him and the team.

The Bucs are in salary cap misery as the new league year approaches. The team is almost $57 million over the salary cap and must get below the cap by March 15.

By releasing Fournette, the Bucs will save approximately $3.5 million against the salary cap, putting them around $53.5 million over the cap. The team will be releasing/trading players and restructuring contracts to get under the cap by March 15.

Fans will see a completely different team on the field in 2023, and it could be a long season, depending on how general manager Jason Licht decides to handle the salary cap issues.

