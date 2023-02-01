Tampa Bay Buccaneers now have huge QB question to answer

TAMPA, Fla. — Now what?

That's the question at the top of every Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans' mind now that Tom Brady has retired again. What will happen to the Bucs and their quarterback situation?

The short answer is, no one really knows.

Currently, the Bucs have one quarterback under contract, former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask. The Buccaneers could decide to hitch their proverbial wagon to Trask, but he's also unproven and has only been active in one game during his career.

Past Trask, the options are not stellar unless the Bucs want to make a large trade to bring in a veteran quarterback or move way up in the NFL Draft.

Two veteran quarterbacks are likely to be available, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Compensation for either will be large, and there will likely be several suitors for both of them.

Other potential free agent quarterback options include Jimmy Garoppolo, Teddy Bridgewater, Jacoby Brissett, and Geno Smith, among many others.

Still, outside of landing a top quarterback the way they did when they acquired Brady, the Bucs could be in for a very long 2023 season now that Brady has retired.