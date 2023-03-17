Tampa Bay Buccaneers make Baker Mayfield signing official

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced former number one overall pick, quarterback Baker Mayfield, has agreed to terms with the team.

Mayfield will be stepping into the unenviable position of trying to fill the shoes of the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, who retired at the end of the 2022 season.

For the Buccaneers, the acquisition of Mayfield gives the team a veteran presence in the quarterback room. Before the Mayfield signing, the only quarterback on the roster was third-year player Kyle Trask.

Mayfield was selected first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played four seasons in Cleveland before moving on to Carolina and then the Los Angeles Rams to finish last season.

Over his career, Mayfield has a 31-38 record and has thrown for 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns, and 64 interceptions.