Tampa Bay Buccaneers make adjustments to prepare for Germany game

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) are used to playing games after 1 p.m. local time. When they take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first-ever game in Munich, Germany, game time might be 3:30 p.m., but their bodies will feel like they’re playing the game at 9:30 a.m.

“Once I get going, I just got to get out of bed. Once I get moving, I’m alright,” Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean said.

For some guys, it might not be that easy. The Bucs’ sports science staff has given each play sleep glasses and sleeping methods to adjust leading up to the game.

“It’s science,” Dean said. “I try to listen to it. I’m all for the Melatonin.”

The team flight departs Tampa on Thursday evening.

“Hydrate, get some good sleep on the plane, and get acclimated as soon as possible,” Bucs’ offensive lineman Donovan Smith said. “They do good things here with our sports science to make sure we get acclimated.”

The Bucs are coming off a much-needed last-second win to snap a three-game losing streak, while Seattle is 6-3 and has won four straight.

“I think the vibe in here is really good,” Bucs’ tight end Cade Otton said. “Guys are really excited to get to work again and go get another one.”

“Finally, to get rid of that dark cloud that’s been hovering over us, now we got something to build from,” Dean added.

Bucs’ players might not speak much German.

“Nah, none at all,” running back Leonard Fournette said.

“I know ‘nein’ other than that, not really,” Otton said.

The team won’t have much free time when they get there. They’re there for one thing, and that’s to bring home a ‘W.’

“We’re going for a business trip,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “If I like (Germany), I’ll go back in the summer.”

The Bucs have never won an international game (0-3). However, quarterback Tom Brady is 3-0 in international games. Brady could become the first quarterback to start and win games in four different countries — United States, England, Mexico, and Germany.