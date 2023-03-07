Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut left tackle Donovan Smith

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday they have released free agent left tackle Donovan Smith.

The veteran left tackle has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay since being drafted in the second round in 2015.

"I want to thank Donovan for all that he has done for the Buccaneers on and off the field over the past eight seasons," Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement. "He stepped in as our starter at left tackle in 2015 and his durability and dependability at one of the most important positions in football played a significant role in our offensive success during his time here."

Smith had been set to count $17.9 million against the salary cap, and his release was expected as his play declined in 2022. Depending on when the release is processed, Smith's release could save the Bucs upwards of $15 million against the cap.

The Bucs are in cap jail this season after kicking the can down the road to pursue a Super Bowl with Tom Brady. The team was around $57 million over the salary cap heading into Tuesday.

The team reportedly plans to release running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Cameron Brate. If those cuts are all processed post-June 1, it could save the Bucs around $24 million against the cap.