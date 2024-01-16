Buccaneers put together dominant first quarter, lead Eagles 10-0

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field Monday night looking to advance to Detroit to face the Lions in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In their way stood the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bucs played a scrappy type of football all season and got into the playoffs by winning the woeful NFC South division and 5 of their last 6 games. On the other side, the Eagles looked unstoppable early in the season and came crashing down into the playoffs, losing 5 of 6 games.

Led by a castoff quarterback, Baker Mayfield, the Bucs and their home crowd got a little pregame warmup from pro wrestling legend Ric Flair.

But on this Monday, which was Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the late Dr. King's family members were on the field as honorary captains ahead of the game.

After all the pageantry, foot met leather around 8:17 p.m. when the Buccaneers offense took the field. Mayfield struck early with a completion on second down, getting the team out near midfield.

On the very next play, Mayfield fired a completion over the middle to a wide-open Mike Evans, and the Bucs were in Eagles territory. A couple of running plays later and the Bucs had pushed the ball down to the Eagles' 26-yard line.

Running back Rachaad White caught a third-down pass and broke two tackles to put the Bucs into the Red Zone on the opening drive with a first down.

But, just like the prior game against the Carolina Panthers, the drive stalled, and the Bucs had to settle for a field goal and a 3-0 lead after the opening drive.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Spectators hold flags prior to an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

After an initial Eagles first down, the Buccaneers defense brought a blitz on third down, and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. batted away a ball, forcing an Eagles punt.

The Bucs committed a penalty on first down, backing them up inside the 20-yard-line. Mayfield then connected on a pass, and a penalty put the ball into Eagles territory. Mayfield dropped a perfect pass to Mike Evans that would have been a touchdown, but the reliable wideout dropped the pass.

One play later, Mayfield hit a wide-open David Moore, who weaved his way through the Eagles' woeful secondary and got into the end zone to give the Bucs a 10-0 lead with 5:47 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles had a quick three-and-out after tight end Dallas Goedert dropped a pass that would have given them a first down.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) rushes in during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Bucs offense came right back out and continued to have their way with the Eagles defense. Tampa quickly pushed the ball down into Eagles territory before the first quarter came to an end, with Tampa Bay leading 10-0.

Tampa put up 174 yards of offense in the first quarter to the Eagles' 26 yards.

After an Eagles sack, Mayfield threw into double coverage and just narrowly missed an Eagles interception. The Bucs kicker, Chase McLaughlin, hit a field goal from more than 50 yards out, giving the Bucs a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin, left, with Jake Camarda (5) holding, boots a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Eagles finally hit a big play when quarterback Jalen Hurts hit Devonta Smith in stride and took it into Bucs territory for a first down. Another Smith catch put the Eagles around the Bucs' 30-yard line.

Tampa brought another third-down blitz, forcing an incompletion from Hurts. That set up Jake Elliott, who hit a 47-yard-field goal to get the Eagles on the scoreboard, the score 13-3.

The Bucs tried another deep pass to Mike Evans, who again came up short on second down. Mayfield took off on a quarterback run on third down for a Bucs first down.

Tampa got the ball into Eagles territory and converted a fourth down when Mayfield flipped the ball to Rachaad White for a first down. If there was a story for the Bucs in the first half, it was dropped passes.

The Bucs lead would have likely been even larger if the team could have caught the ball consistently. Tight end Cade Otton had three drops alone in the first half.

After an incomplete pass on third down, McLaughlin hit another field goal to give Tampa a 16-3 with just over 5 minutes left in the first half.

Hurts brought the Eagles back out on the field and hit Julio Jones for a first down. Jones took a big hit from the Bucs and had to leave the field, which was a big loss with A.J. Brown not playing Monday night.

And on the very next play, Hurts hit a 56-yard pass to Devonta Smith putting the Eagles on the Bucs five yard line. Then, Hurts hit Goedert on a wide-open touchdown pass to put the Eagles right back into the game.

After a penalty on the extra point, the Bucs did something few were able to do this season, stop the Brotherly Shove of the Eagles offense. The failed two-point conversion left the score 16-9 with three minutes to go in the first half.