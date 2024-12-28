Reports: Bucs bring back OLB Shaq Barrett

TAMPA, Fla. — Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pending a physical, multiple reports said.

Barrett, 32, will reportedly join the team after he came out of retirement and was cut from the Miami Dolphins roster this week. Barrett cleared waivers on Friday, clearing the path for the Bucs to bring him back after the team decided not to resign him following the 2023 season.

According to Fox Sports' Greg Auman, the former Pro Bowler will go straight to the Bucs' 53-man roster instead of the practice squad.

Barrett will sign with Tampa Bay on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Once put on the roster, Barrett can make his season debut as soon as Sunday when Tampa Bay takes on the Carolina Panthers in a crucial game to keep the Bucs' playoff hopes alive.

The outside linebacker signed with the Bucs in 2019. In five seasons, he recorded 249 tackles, 45 sacks, three interceptions, and 15 forced fumbles. Barrett was also instrumental in leading a Tampa Bay defense that helped secure the franchise's second Super Bowl in the 2020 season. He has appeared in three Pro Bowls as a Buccaneer. And in 2019, Barrett set the club record for most sacks in a season with 19.5.

The move shouldn't come as a surprise for Bucs fans.

Despite having the seventh-best rush defense this year, Tampa Bay has had trouble getting to the quarterback. Barrett's familiarity with head coach Todd Bowles' scheme should put him up to speed and make an instant impact as the team continues its playoff push in its last two games of the season.

Off the field, Barrett had to navigate playing the 2023 season while dealing with the death of his daughter. On April 30, 2023, Barrett's daughter Arrayah drowned after falling into the family's pool in Tampa.

A heartfelt moment was shared with Bucs fans after Barrett scored a pick-six against Chicago in Week 2 of last season and dedicated the touchdown to his daughter.

“I always played for my family already,” he said after that game.“But then having that extra incentive and making me want to go a little harder for it. It never stops, and it [is] always going to suck, but at least I’m able to shine some spotlight on her a little bit.”