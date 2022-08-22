Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady returns to the team

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to the team Monday morning after being excused for a personal matter since August 11, according to a report from ESPN.com.

Tom Brady is back in the building and is expected to practice today. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 22, 2022

The absence was scheduled "way before training camp," head coach Todd Bowles said previously. In his absence, the Buccaneers have gone with a quarterback rotation of Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask.

Getting Brady back will be an instant lift to an offense that is struggling with injuries. Multiple Bucs players have been injured in preseason including starting center Ryan Jensen, guard Aaron Stennie, right tackle Trystan Wirfs, and several others.

According to ESPN, Brady is expected to practice with the team Monday.