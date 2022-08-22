Watch Now
Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady returns to the team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been excused from the team to deal until later in August with a personal matter, head coach Todd Bowles revealed after Thursday's practice.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Aug 22, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to the team Monday morning after being excused for a personal matter since August 11, according to a report from ESPN.com.

The absence was scheduled "way before training camp," head coach Todd Bowles said previously. In his absence, the Buccaneers have gone with a quarterback rotation of Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask.

Getting Brady back will be an instant lift to an offense that is struggling with injuries. Multiple Bucs players have been injured in preseason including starting center Ryan Jensen, guard Aaron Stennie, right tackle Trystan Wirfs, and several others.

According to ESPN, Brady is expected to practice with the team Monday.

