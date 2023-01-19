Watch Now
Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich

Posted at 11:55 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 11:55:48-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after the team struggled throughout the season to establish any type of offensive consistency.

The news comes from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

According to Stroud, the Bucs terminated Leftwich along with receivers coach Kevin Garner. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is also retiring after four decades in football.

The wholesale changes on the offense came after the Bucs finished with an 8-9 record and were crushed by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card game on Monday.

Tampa's running game was historically bad (finished dead last in 2022), and even with quarterback Tom Brady having another solid season, it wasn't enough to give the offense an identity or any consistency.

With Brady's status still unknown, the Bucs could be looking at a completely new offensive staff and a new quarterback under center heading into the 2023 season.

According to Stroud, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien could be a top name to replace Leftwich in Tampa.

