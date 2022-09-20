Report: Bucs to sign free agent wide receiver Cole Beasley

TAMPA, Fla. — Hit by injuries, age, and a suspension in their wide receiver corps, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding a new target for quarterback Tom Brady.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Buccaneers are signing former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad. Beasley would then be expected to soon join the main roster.

Last year, Beasley caught 82 passes for 693 yards and one touchdown. He's been a consistent third-down target throughout his career and could step into a significant role with Mike Evans suspended, Julio Jones recovering from a knee injury, and Chris Godwin's status often in flux.