Report: Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs out for 3-4 weeks with injured ankle

Ron Schwane/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) is carted off the field after being injured during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Cleveland won in overtime, 23-17. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 11:30 AM, Nov 28, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some good news Monday on the status of star right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Wirfs will be out for 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury suffered in the loss to Cleveland Sunday. Bucs fans had feared much worse after seeing Wirfs get carted off the field after suffering the injury.

Still, losing Wirfs for any length of time only complicates the problems for a struggling Bucs team. The team is 5-6 on the season but still in first place in the NFC South as of Week 12.

The Bucs have division games remaining against the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons and will need to string together some wins if they hope to make the playoffs this season.

