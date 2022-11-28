Report: Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs out for 3-4 weeks with injured ankle

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some good news Monday on the status of star right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Wirfs will be out for 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury suffered in the loss to Cleveland Sunday. Bucs fans had feared much worse after seeing Wirfs get carted off the field after suffering the injury.

Source: #Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs is expected to miss 3-4 weeks because of his ankle injury. The knee is fine. Considering how it looked, a pretty good outcome for the standout O-lineman. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

Teammates showing love to Tristan Wirfs as he's carted off the field 🙏@Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/Sn7SyXMXrL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2022

Still, losing Wirfs for any length of time only complicates the problems for a struggling Bucs team. The team is 5-6 on the season but still in first place in the NFC South as of Week 12.

The Bucs have division games remaining against the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons and will need to string together some wins if they hope to make the playoffs this season.