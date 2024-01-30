Bucs stars Mayfield and Wirfs added to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

TAMPA, Fla. — After a standout season, two Tampa Bay Buccaneers can add a new award to their resumes, pro bowlers.

The NFL said Tuesday that Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and left tackle Tristan Wirfs have been added to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games in recognition of their play this season.

Mayfield set career highs in completions (364), passing yards (4,044), passing touchdowns (28), and completion percentage as he led the Bucs to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Wirfs is no stranger to the Pro Bowl, having been selected for three straight seasons. He made the transition from right tackle to left tackle and performed at a championship level in his first year at the position.

He protected Mayfeild's blind side and was the fourth-ranked NFL tackle in pass-blocking grade and sixth in overall offensive grade.

The news wasn't all great for the Bucs on the Pro Bowl front. The NFL said Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans would miss the festivities due to injury.