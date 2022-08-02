Watch Now
NFL will not punish Brady or Payton for Dolphins' tampering, report says

Tom Brady
Posted at 4:13 PM, Aug 02, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — As the Miami Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross deal with the fallout from their tampering penalties, the news is different for the targets of the tampering, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said "Brady will not be subject to any sort of punishment for the Dolphins' tampering."

Brady has never directly addressed the tampering from the Dolphins. He's under contract with the Bucs through this season.

ProFootballTalk.com also reported Payton would also not face any discipline from the NFL. PFT reported that in an NFL tampering investigation, "the NFL only punishes the party that does the tampering, not the employee who goes along with the tampering."

