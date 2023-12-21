NFL reviewing Devin White injury designation before Packers game

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Football League confirmed it is reviewing the injury designation of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White before last week's game against the Green Bay Packers.

White's status for last week's game went from questionable to White missing the game completely despite traveling with the team to Green Bay.

The Bucs didn't downgrade White to out for the game against the Packers until just before the game, which sometimes happens. However, Bucs coach Todd Bowles said White told the team on Friday or Saturday that he couldn't play, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

If the Bucs knew White was out on the Friday before the game but didn't downgrade him to out until Sunday, it could be problematic for the team. And that is what the team and the NFL are now reviewing.

With the increase in sports betting over the last few years, a key injury could result in millions of dollars changing hands.