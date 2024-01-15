Neighbors around Raymond James Stadium keep up parking tradition as Bucs take on Eagles

TAMPA, Fla. — Any game, concert, or big event at Raymond James Stadium brings a flood of fans to the area, and for decades, that's meant big bucks for people who live nearby.

"It helps our community," said neighbor Judith Reyes. "Their winning is our winning."

It's a season of success neighbors like Jose Morera and Jose Lopez have relished in for years.

"It's not always extra income," said Morera. "You see the interaction with the fans and the neighbors, and it's just pretty cool."

They live steps away from Raymond James. Their side hustle, like many neighbors, is turning their lawns into temporary parking lots.

"We all come together as a community," said Lopez. "In a little while, you'll see hotdog trucks and people barbequing and eating out, and we all get together, and it's a good time."

Both neighbors plan to park for the Bucs game against the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night.

Signs along the streets throughout the neighborhood tempted fans with $20 and even $45 parking. Just a few streets over, Judith and Jerry Reyes were also getting ready to park cars for the playoff game.

"When they win, everybody shows up," said Jerry Reyes.

The parking tradition is part of the culture of the community, with some families taking part in it for decades.

"This is an opportunity for people to come out and be able to enjoy the game, and we give them that opportunity by giving them a space where they can park and feel safe," said Judith Reyes.