Mike Evans mistakenly gives Tom Brady's 600th TD to fan

Tom Brady made history yet again Sunday afternoon when he connected with Mike Evans for his 600th career touchdown pass, the first player ever to accomplish that feat.

When Evans catches a TD, he always gives the ball to a fan, normally a nice gesture that makes the fan's day. But this is one ball he shouldn't have given away.

A milestone score like that would surely be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Tampa Bay immediately sent someone over to the fan who got the ball when they realized what happened.

"[The Tampa Bay official] gave him another game ball and promised him some sort of signed jersey." @tracywolfson discusses what it took to get Brady's 600th TD pass ball back from a fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/TsWnPJ8WAe — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

The fan reportedly received another game ball, a signed jersey and a $1,000 gift card to the team store in exchange for the record-breaking football, leading the football world to wonder if he should have negotiated for more.

RELATED: Bucs defense shines in 38-3 blowout against Bears; Brady throws 600th TD pass

Brady said after the game they would make sure the fan got something nice in return.