Bucs defense shines in 38-3 blowout against Bears; Brady throws 600th TD pass

If you are a Chicago Bears fan, Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was one of the most nightmarish in recent memory.

The Buccaneers' defense produced five turnovers in a sound beating of the Bears at Raymond James Stadium, 38-3.

This was about as dominant a win as you'll see in the NFL.

The Bucs recorded a season-best five takeaways, including interceptions by Dee Delaney, Pierre Desir and Jordan Whitehead and strip-sacks by Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul that were recovered by Vita Vea and Barrett, respectively.

It was the worst game of Bears rookie QB Justin Fields' young career, as he finished with a QBR of just 1.9.

Tampa Bay was working with great field position most of the day thanks to all the turnovers, and Tom Brady made history yet again, becoming the only player in NFL history to throw 600 touchdown passes. In this game, he threw three of them to WR Mike Evans, who now has twice as many receiving TDs as the next highest receiver in Bucs franchise history.

It was Brady's 97th game with three-plus touchdown passes and his 37th game with four or more, both of those marks tied with Drew Brees for tops in NFL history.

The Bucs went up early in this game and never looked back, leading 21-0 after the first quarter and 35-3 at halftime. From there they kept the heat on the Bears offense and finished the game 38-3.

A special moment was shared just off the field though by Tom Brady and a young fan.

Mark LoMoglio/AP A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan holds up a sign during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Brady met with a young cancer survivor sitting near the end zone and made his day by spending a minute with him, even bringing the boy to tears.

"We all try to make a difference." pic.twitter.com/22xOrvCwzx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 25, 2021

The only negative in the win for Tampa Bay was that an already banged-up secondary also lost Dee Delaney and Jamel Dean to injuries during the game.

From here the Bucs will play in another 4:25 p.m. game when they visit the division rival New Orleans Saints. It's the first time Tampa Bay will face their old QB Jameis Winston.