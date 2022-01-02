Watch
Coach Arians says Antonio Brown is no longer a Buc after outburst mid-game

"He is no longer a Buc"
Matt Rourke/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Antonio Brown
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jan 02, 2022
TAMPA BAY, Fla — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown left mid-game on Sunday during the third quarter. Brown also threw his shirt and glove into the stands before exiting the field. Now he is seemingly off the team.

In a post-game interview, Head Coach Bruce Arians said Brown is no longer a Buc. No word yet on the reason behind the outburst.

Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Brown’s mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10. He appeared animated while talking to teammate Mike Evans when he stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands. He then jogged into the tunnel.

