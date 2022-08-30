Former Bucs tight end O.J. Howard released by Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, NY — If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need some extra tight end depth, a former Bucs player who left in free agency during the offseason has become available.

Tight end O.J. Howard, a former first-round pick of the Bucs, was released Tuesday morning by the Buffalo Bills as the team made final cuts to the roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Howard left the Bucs to join the Bills on a 1-year, $3.5 million contract. Despite not making the team, according to Spotrac.com, Howard will still get paid $3.196 million by the Bills for this season.

The former Bucs tight end had his best season out of his five-year career in Tampa Bay came in his 2017 rookie year or his 2019 season. For his career, he has 119 catches, 1,737 receiving yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns.

Howard became a household name when he carved up the Clemson Tigers' defense twice. Over the two championship games against Clemson, Howard had 314 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Tampa Bay signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph to help replace the productivity lost by the retired Rob Gronkowski. Rudolph will team with Cameron Brate as the Bucs' top tight ends.