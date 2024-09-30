Former Buccaneer Logan Ryan hosting foodie fundraiser for animal shelters

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Logan Ryan still lives in Tampa Bay and is committed to giving back to the community through his family’s non-profit, RARF, The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation.

“We raise a bunch of money for shelter animals,” Ryans said. “We’re dog lovers, cat lovers, animal lovers. We raise a bunch of money to help a bunch of organizations to help shelter animals.”

The foundation’s annual fundraiser is on Oct. 7.

“What the event is, a giant food and wine tasting event,” Ryan said.

The event is called “The Chow Down,” and it will feature ten of Tampa Bay’s top restaurants.

RARF The Chow Down

“You get to walk around, sample food from some of the top restaurants, have a bite, and vote for your favorite restaurant,” Ryan said. “Everyone there gets to eat all the food and have a vote. And, it’s an open bar for everyone.”

Ryan is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and played for the Bucs in 2022 — Tom Brady’s final season.

Of course, Ryan will have some of his former Bucs teammates at “The Chow Down,” including wide receiver Mike Evans and defensive back Jamel Dean serving as celebrity judges.

“The greatest Buc of them all, the hall of famer, Mike Evans will be in the building trying the food,” Ryan said. “They have a tough job. They have to rank the food like you watch in Chopped or The Food Network. They have to rank it on creativity and taste.”

More importantly, 100% of the money raised will go to local animal shelters.

Logan and his wife, Ashely, decided to create RARF in 2017.

“Her passion was animals,” he said. “She swept kennels, she promoted dogs, she walked dogs. I spent a lot of time with her back in 2015-16 in New England. That’s when I had the love of it. ‘Why don’t we make it our cause?’

You can also help their cause. “The Chow Down” will be at Armature Works on Oct. 7. Tickets are available at the organization’s website, RARF.org.