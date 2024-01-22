Bucs' WR Mike Evans set to hit free agency

TAMPA, Fla. — If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in a divisional round game was the last time we see Mike Evans in a Bucs’ uniform, he went out with a bang.

Evans finished the game with eight receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown.

He enters free agency this offseason, coming off a record-setting tenth straight 1,000-yard season.

“I don’t even think about it. I don’t like to be asked about it,” head coach Todd Bowles said on possibly losing Evans. “I don’t want to know about it, and I hope to hell that does not happen.”

“I would love to be back,” Evans said after the game. “I love Tampa Bay. I’ve been here my whole career. The city has been great to me. The franchise has been unbelievable to me and my family. I love this place. We’ll see.”

Last offseason, Evans seemed disappointed that he and the team couldn’t agree to terms on an extension. At 30 years old, he went out and proved that he’s still a high-level playmaker.

“He’s a stud. I mean, the guy hasn’t regressed at all,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “As much as everyone wants to talk about his age, I think he had one of his best years. He makes my life easy. He did all year.”

Evans is the greatest offensive player in Tampa Bay history. He holds franchise records for receptions (762), yards (11,680) and touchdowns (94).

“Mike is going to be a Buccaneer for life,” offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “He deserves that. That’s the way he should go out. He’s an incredible person. Guys look up to him. Guys in this locker room were watching him when we were kids.”

Bucs’ general manager Jason Licht has other big free agent decisions to make, including retaining quarterback Baker Mayfield and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr.

“If I’m back, I want Mike back. That guy’s a stud,” Mayfield said.