Bucs WR Antonio Brown placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) after a reception against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Antonio Brown
Posted at 1:11 PM, Sep 22, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said Wednesday.

With the next game just a few days away, this puts Brown's status in question.

He would have to have two negative tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

We do know Brown is vaccinated, as the Bucs achieved a 100% vaccination rate on the team.

Through two games this year, Brown has six catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.

