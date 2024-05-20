Bucs' Winfield Jr. spoke of being highest paid defensive back, then accomplished it

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made sure that Antoine Winfield Jr. wasn’t going anywhere.

Winfield and the Bucs agreed to a four-year, $84.1 million extension that includes $45 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.

“I manifested a lot of things. It’s something you have to see before it actually happens,” Winfield said. “I put the work in, I continue to put the work in. I feel like my best football hasn’t even been displayed yet.”

On May 20, 2023, Winfield posted a video on Instagram repeating his goals after a morning workout.

“You have to speak it into existence,” he said on Instagram. “All-Pro, highest paid, All-Pro, highest paid. And, eventually, it’s going to become reality.”

A year later, he tried to explain the video.

“For everything to come to fruition as I envisioned it,” he said. “I don’t know how to explain it. The video I posted and coming out now, a year to that date, I’m like ‘Wow,’ I still can’t believe I accomplished that feat. I still got more ahead of me.”

Danny Karnik/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 29-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Winfield is coming off a season where he earned first-team All-Pro honors for his play in 2023, amassed 122 tackles, 12 passes defensed, eight quarterback hits, 6.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions – all of which established new career highs.

He became the first player since data became available in 1999 to finish a season with 100+ tackles and at least three interceptions, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries and sacks in a single season.

“A player like Antoine who has done everything right from the minute we drafted him,” general manager Jason Licht said. “He’s been a stellar teammate. For the guys we look for, Antoine’s silhouette would be up there.”

“I’m the type of person I am never satisfied,” Winfield added. “My goal every season is to do better than I was the previous season. As Coach Rapone says, as much is given, much is expected.”

Since he’s so good at manifesting goals, he has one more.

“Oh, new goals. Another Super Bowl.”