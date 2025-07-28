Bucs rookie WR Emeka Egbuka strives for perfection

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s Day 5 of Bucs Training Camp and the first day in full pads.

But the big news broke before the team took the field. Rookie linebacker David Walker tore his ACL during Friday's practice and is having season-ending surgery.

“He was making a big impact early,” head coach Todd Bowles said after Monday’s practice. “We were counting on him to do a lot of things. But, we have other guys that will have to step up. I told him he has to look at this as a redshirt year. It’s unfortunate. It didn’t look like it was too much on film, but it ended up being that.”

Walker, a fourth-round draft pick out of Central Arkansas, will have to work his way back for next season. But another rookie has impressed at camp so far — wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. The 19th overall pick from Ohio State caught another touchdown pass Monday from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“It’s just about being on the same page as him,” Egbuka said. “I think a lot of that chemistry comes from me knowing what I’m doing, learning the playbook, knowing every spot. Just creating that chemistry, he’ll be able to trust me, and trust me more and more.”

Egbuka is coming into a loaded receiver room with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan. While Godwin is out recovering from a dislocated ankle, Egbuka is getting extra reps to build that trust.

“I don’t know if anything surprised me, just how calm he is,” Bowles said. “He’s so intelligent and very competitive. He wants to do things right all the time. He doesn’t have to do everything right, just play football.”

“There is just something innate in me that makes me drive and want everything just a little bit more,” Egbuka said. “I’m an overachiever and a perfectionist. I think part of that is what led me to get here.”

Tampa Bay will be back on the field on Tuesday for a night practice before taking the day off on Wednesday.