Bucs re-sign defensive lineman William Gholston

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday the team had re-signed defensive lineman William Gholston, who has been a fixture on the defensive line in recent seasons.

Gholston will be in his 11th season in Tampa this year, the second longest tenure of any current Bucs player (#1 is Lavonte David).

Last season, Gholston played in nine of the team's 17 games and finished with 49 total tackles and one fumble recovery. For his career, he has recorded 401 total tackles and 19.5 sacks.

The Bucs' defense will need to be at the top of its game this season as the offense is expected to struggle under either quarterback Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask.