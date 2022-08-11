Watch Now
Bucs QB Tom Brady away from team until after August 20

Team says the absence was planned before training camp
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the football during warmups prior to facing the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
Posted at 12:25 PM, Aug 11, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been excused from the team to deal until later in August with a personal matter, head coach Todd Bowles revealed after Thursday's practice.

"Tom has been excused today," Bowles said, according to NFL.com. "He'll be back sometime around after Tennessee. He's going to deal with some personal things."

While the news may come as a surprise to fans, Bowles said the situation was discussed and scheduled "way before training camp."

Brady wasn't expected to play in the first preseason game and will instead be replaced by a combination of Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask.

The Bucs have faced injury issues in training camp. The team lost its starting center, Ryan Jensen, to a serious knee injury. Plus, wide receivers Mike Evans and Russell Gage have been dealing with separate injuries.

