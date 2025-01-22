Bucs OC Liam Coen returning to team in 2025: Report

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hit the offseason running, and Wednesday returned a big part of their offensive success in 2024.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen took himself out of the running for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job and will stay in Tampa on a new contract.

Schefter said the new contract will make Coen one of the highest-paid coordinators in the National Football League.

Coen's offense, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, was one of the best in the NFL in 2024. The team ranked fourth in points scored, third in yards gained, second in first downs, second in passing touchdowns, and third in yards per rushing attempt.

Mayfield took his career to the next level under Coen and the revamped offense, with 4500 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes, and a 71.4% completion percentage — all career highs for the former number one overall pick.