Bucs' OC Canales says QB competition has gotten tighter

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback job looked like it was Baker Mayfield’s to lose.

But third-year quarterback Kyle Trask has been turning heads with his tight spirals, improved mobility and taking care of the football. Offensive coordinator Dave Canales said that the QB competition has tightened since the start of training camp.

“The first couple of days I think the experience that Baker brings, just playing in games, being in camps, you could see where the offense was gelling really well,” Canales said.

He continued, “Probably a little bit of an edge to Baker to start off just in terms of the smoothness of the offense. It took a couple of days for Kyle to really settle in. The last two practices, Kyle really showed what he can do, stretching the field with his arm, getting the ball out quickly, making decisions.”

Mayfield has 71 career starts, while Trask has 10 career snaps. Yet, the former Florida Gators star is holding his own in training camp. Trask has gone three straight practices without throwing an interception.

“Their No. 1 responsibility is don’t turn the ball over,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “And (Trask) has been doing a good job of not turning it over.”

“The pros and cons of naming a starter for comfortability or playing this thing out,” Canales added. “I think what we’re seeing is, we’re seeing a couple of guys who both have to put themselves in that starter mind frame going into the practices knowing, ‘Hey, today’s my day. I get to run with the ones. I get maybe a few more reps.’ It’s pretty much even, even when we go ones and twos, the way we do it. But I see the two guys really challenging each other.”

The first live test will be on Aug. 11 when the Bucs open the preseason at Raymond James Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers.