Bucs' Mayfield exemplifies leadership on and off the field

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) are trying to extend their winning streak to four games and keep a tight grip on first place in the NFC South.

Tampa Bay is hosting a Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) team that is going in the opposite direction. The Jags have lost three in a now, but the challenge for the Bucs is Jacksonville’s defense that leads the NFL in takeaways.

“Like you said, they are opportunistic,” Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “We have to take care of the ball, especially this late in the year. The playoff mentality is all about the ball, taking care of it, and making sure we don’t do anything to hurt ourselves. That includes, for me, penalties, turnovers, and all those negative plays. Eliminating all those things when you play a team like this. Just trying to move the chains constantly.”

Mayfield is coming off a game at Green Bay where he became the first visiting player to ever record a perfect passer rating (158.3) at Lambeau Field while throwing four touchdown passes.

Coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield’s impact on the team goes beyond the painted lines.

“The things you don’t see on the field from a team standpoint, from a mentality standpoint, from bringing guys together, bringing guys along,” Bowles said. “Not to mention how well he’s been playing of late, especially you can’t say enough about what he’s done since he’s been here.”

Mayfield prides himself on leadership — from spending time at the Boys and Girls Club on Tampa Bay this week to working on blocking with the offensive line during practice.

“For me, it’s not like I am going out of my way to do it,” Mayfield said. “It’s, honestly, how I’ve always been, being involved with the team, being one of the guys. Quarterback you get a lot of the press but you got to get down and dirty with the guys. You have to understand that you are in the process with them. Everybody needs to feel involved. Leadership is all about empowering the guys around you.”

Mayfield’s performance against the Packers earned him the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

He will look to improve upon his 3:1 touchdown to interception ratio on Christmas Eve against the Jags at 4:05 p.m.