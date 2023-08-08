Bucs list both Mayfield, Trask as QB1 in team's first depth chart

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their first depth chart on Tuesday, with two players sharing QB1 duties to continue an ongoing battle for the starting job under center.

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask were listed as co-starters as Tampa Bay prepares for its first preseason game of the season on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Offensive coordinator Dave Canales told ABC Action News on Aug. 2 that the quarterback competition had tightened since the start of training camp. The Bucs had conducted a few practices at that point, including three open to the public.

Now, Tampa Bay has three open practices and three preseason games left to decide who will begin the team's 2023 regular season.

A few days before Canales' comments, head coach Todd Bowles said he had a specific timeline but wasn't close to naming a starter.

The quarterbacks have been splitting first-team reps during the entirety of camp in the first true quarterback competition battle for Tampa Bay since 2014 between Josh McCown and Mike Glennon.

While Mayfield has 71 career starts across three teams, Trask has his first legitimate chance to start since Tampa Bay drafted him in 2021. The former Florida Gator standout has just 10 career snaps in his professional career.