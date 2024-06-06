Bucs host "Cut & Color Funds The Cure" event

TAMPA, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the tenth annual "Cut & Color Funds The Cure" event at their indoor practice facility.

It's a fundraiser that's hauled in more than $750,000 to help the Tampa-based National Pediatric Cancer Foundation fight childhood cancer.

Current and former Bucs players and coaches let young survivors trim, shave, and color their hair and beards to help raise awareness for the cause.

"Anything that the Bucs do to give back to this community is always going to be well received," said Bucs legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronde Barber. "This is a special one. The Pediatric Cancer Foundation gets these kids out here mostly to have some fun. Take their minds away from what they’re going through in life. I think it’s a really special day."

Unfortunately, Barber wasn't able to volunteer his services to receive a makeover.

"I have some things I need to be on film for later this weekend," he laughed. "So, I’m just here in moral support."

Barber's seat was gladly filled by current Bucs safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., who said he might keep his new red and orange look for the near future.

"You know, I’m not even sure yet. I’m still trying to figure that out," Winfield said with a smile. "But I’m going to mess around, braid it up, do some different things. But I’m gonna keep it here for right now."

Winfield, who just agreed to a four-year, $84 million contract (the highest ever for a defensive back), was drafted by the Bucs in 2020. He says the organization has always pushed him to do great things off the field as well.

"The Bucs, they do a great job of pushing that and allowing us to have different paths to go and just do different things around the community," he added. "So it’s awesome to be here."

Former Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski said he couldn't pass up the chance to sit in the stylist's chair if it meant helping the fight against cancer.

"To just be here, on their side, to support them, be their hero, buzz my hair, show that we’re here for them, raise awareness for these kids, is just an honor," the future Hall of Famer said. "As kids, you should be able to run around, be free, and do what you want as a kid. To see them struggling and going through that, it’s great to raise awareness so they come back and bounce back as soon as possible, as fast as possible, as well."