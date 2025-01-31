Bucs hire Josh Grizzard as new offensive coordinator

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they promoted Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator after one season as the team's pass game coordinator.

Grizzard helped lead the Bucs to an NFL-best 50.9 conversion percentage in the 2024 season, setting a new franchise record. He has 13 years of coaching experience, eight of those years being at the professional level.

“Josh is bright and innovative and was instrumental in our game planning and play design over the last year,” said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. “After interviewing several outstanding candidates throughout this process, it ultimately became clear that our best option was here in our building. We had a lot of success offensively last season and during our conversations, Grizz provided some great ideas on how we can build on that. His familiarity with our offense, our players and the staff will ensure the continuity that is crucial for sustained success.”

Before his time with the Bucs, Grizzard spent seven years with the Miami Dolphins as a quality control coach and wide receivers coach.