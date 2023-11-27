Bucs flirting with disaster after losing 6 of last 7 games

TAMPA, Fla. — After the latest loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are teetering on the edge of being eliminated from a 2023 playoff push.

The loss dropped the Bucs overall record to 4-7, but the Bucs have lost six of their last seven games as they enter the final six weeks of the season.

But all may not be lost for Buccaneers fans.

Looking at the remaining schedule, the Bucs only play one team with a winning record as of Week 13, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bucs do play two games against Carolina, along with road games at Green Bay and Atlanta, plus a home game against the Saints.

Assuming the Carolina games will be victories, that would give the Bucs six victories on the season. The games against Green Bay, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Jacksonville would then decide the season.

Much of the Bucs' problem has been the complete lack of a running game. The Bucs rank next to last in rushing yards, 27th in rushing touchdowns with just four on the season, and dead last in rushing yards per attempt at 3.3.

Only four teams in the NFL have fewer rushing touchdowns than the Bucs, the Broncos, Panthers, Jets, and Giants, and two of those teams are among the worst in the league overall (Panthers and Giants).

The Bucs have the second-fewest rushing first-downs and the second-lowest rushing first-down percentage in the NFL.

The running game has been a source of frustration for the Bucs under Todd Bowles. In 2022, the Bucs rushed for the fewest yards in the league, had the lowest yards per carry rate, fewest rushing touchdowns, and were tied for last with the number of rushing first downs.

That's put all of the offensive pressure on quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former number-one overall pick has thrown for more than 2,500 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions thus far on the season.

Leading the passing game, Mayfield has the Bucs ranked in the middle of the league in post-passing categories, but it's not enough to compensate for the lack of a running game.

Heading into the final weeks of the season, Tampa Bay will face a decision if they lose two more games: do they play out the season or play younger players to see what the roster has heading into the offseason?

At 4-7, the Bucs can't suffer more than one more loss on the season and still have a shot at the playoffs.

The Bucs may also be playing for Todd Bowles' job down the stretch. Monday saw the coaching carousel start turning with the firing of Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich.

Bowles finished the 2022 season with a losing record to close out future Hall of Famer Tom Brady's career. A second straight losing season may have the Bucs looking for a new head coach to start the 2024 season.