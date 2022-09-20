Bucs defensive tackle Akiem Hicks tore plantar fascia, out for a month, report

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a big part of their defensive line Monday when tackle Akiem Hicks was ruled out for up to a month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

According to Schefter, Hicks tore the plantar fascia in his foot and "is now expected to be sidelined a month."

The plantar fascia is "a band of tissue that connects your heel bone to the base of your toes," according to the Mayo Clinic. It also, "supports the arch of the foot and absorbs shock when walking."

Losing Hicks is literally a big loss along the defensive line as he was the second largest defensive lineman on the Bucs roster behind Vita Vea. With the injury, it could mean more snaps for rookie defensive lineman Logan Hall and others.