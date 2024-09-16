Bucs' defense "bending, not breaking" in win at Detroit

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) made a statement with a 20-16 win Sunday over the Lions (1-1) in Detroit.

Tampa Bay was without several starters on defense, including the team’s best defensive player, safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. That meant second-year UDFA Christian Izien got the start at safety for Winfield.

Izien made a pair of big plays — an interception of Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff and, likely, a game-saving tackle on Lions’ running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

“I think it was important for everyone to play together yesterday, whether you’re playing your normal position or another position,” Izien said. “Trust the preparation we do throughout the week. We had a lot going on this week: Tykee Smith was sick and not practicing much, so we weren’t sure who was playing and who wasn’t playing. Dealing with that and staying true to the game plan.”

“Izzy is a baller,” head coach Todd Bowles added. “We knew that last year when we got him. No matter where you put him, if you put him in the game, you’re going to see him, and he’s going to flash. He’s going to make some tackles, and he’s going to make a play.”

The Lions had their chances — outplaying the Bucs in nearly every singles offensive category. Detroit out-gained Tampa Bay in yards 463-216.

But the difference was in the red zone. The Lions got inside the Bucs’ 20-yard line seven times and came away with only one touchdown.

“We emphasize the red zone,” Izien said. “It’s something that’s important to us, bending, not breaking. We’re making teams attempt to kick threes. That’s the most important thing for us. We know if they don’t score, we win most games.”

“Those guys, led by Lavonte David, they had great leadership out there,” Bowles said. “All of them were trying to make plays. They understood what they were seeing. Keeping them out of the end zone was important.”

“Losing two times to a team (last season), you really want to get them back for that; they knocked us out of the playoffs,” defensive tackle Greg Gaines added. “Having it be just a defensive win, too, was fun. It was all on us at the end. We were just out there fighting together and it was fun.”

The Bucs will host the Denver Broncos (0-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The team is taking a cautious approach. They started last season by winning three of their first four games, then dropped six of their next seven.