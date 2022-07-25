Buccaneers sign tight end Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a 6'6" void to fill at the tight end position with the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. Monday, the Bucs attempted to fill that hole by signing tight end Kyle Rudolph to a one-year contract.

Rudolph, coincidentally, also 6'6", will be a 12-year NFL veteran this year. He spent 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings and last season with the New York Giants.

Since 2011, Rudolph ranks fourth among tight ends in receiving touchdowns, eighth in receptions, eighth in yards after catch, and 10th in receiving yards.

With the addition of Rudolph, the Bucs will likely line him up opposite returning tight end Cameron Brate when the team uses two tight ends. He'll also likely be the safety net for Tom Brady in the receiving corps.