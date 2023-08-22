Buccaneers name Baker Mayfield as new starting quarterback

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told the world Tuesday what most fans knew for months, Baker Mayfield is the team's new starting quarterback.

Mayfield, a former number one overall pick in the NFL Draft, takes over with the Bucs with the unenviable task of having to follow the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.

In his career, Mayfield has thrown for 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns, and 64 interceptions. Still, he has a career record of 31-38 in 72 games played. Last season, Mayfield bounced between teams while throwing for 2,163 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

The former number one overall pick has flashed moments of brilliance in games but has never been able to consistently put up wins and maintain a starting job for a team.

With Mayfield taking over as the starter, it moves former second-round draft pick Kyle Trask to a backup role again. Trask hasn't been able to take over the starting job since he was drafted by the Bucs and barring an injury, isn't likely to see much of the field this season.

Many pundits expect the Bucs to struggle this season and could be in line for a high draft pick next season.