Buccaneers dedicate day of training camp to women

TAMPA, Fla. — Megan Moore and her daughter Madden walked the red carpet on Monday to head to a special day of training camp.

WFTS

“My husband is a sports fanatic in her life and breaks those gender issues that we have. So we try and get out there and show our support and Maddie loves it," said Megan.

Women of Red is the Buccaneers fan club for women, and they were invited to get an up-close look at the Super Bowl Champs as they get ready for a new season.

“I’ve been more hyped about it this year. I got to go to the Super Bowl, which is pretty cool," said Rachel Hirsch.

The Buccaneers have been working for several years to make women feel welcome and an equal part of everything going on here and that includes Women of Red day at training camp.

“We thought it was very important to have the first training camp in the NFL dedicated to women so everybody can meet each other and just really come out and have a good time together," said Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz.

Team initiatives include the Buccaneers Women’s Summit for Careers in Football, the junior Bucs girls flag football league and the Buccaneers girls in football scholarship.

“I think it's really cool. I think it's inspiring to young girls. They could do whatever they want to do. They are supportive of it. It's awesome," said Alexaundreia Knox.

The Buccaneers have done more than just invite women to watch practice. They are the first team to have two women as coaches. And more future members of the team could be in this group.