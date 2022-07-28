Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen injured on second day of training camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and fans are holding their collective breath after a key member of the offensive line went down in practice Thursday.

Center Ryan Jensen, known as one of the toughest players on the Bucs team, went down on the second full day of practice, ESPN reported. He appeared to injure his left knee and had to be carted off the practice field.

Bucs center Ryan Jensen just went down. A golf cart came out to get him and all teammates huddled around him. He’s heading to the training room. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 28, 2022

Last season, Jensen said he suffered a torn hip flexor during the regular season and kept playing through the injury. He signed a 3-yaer, $39 million contract with the Bucs in the offseason once Tom Brady announced his return to Tampa.

