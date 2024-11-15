Buccaneers bring back safety Mike Edwards off waivers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can use some defensive help, and that's exactly what the team addressed on Thursday as Mike Edwards was signed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

The 28-year-old safety returns to the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2019 draft. Edwards was also part of the Bucs team that won Super Bow LV. In that season, he logged six tackles and two interceptions. His marquee moment with Tampa Bay occurred when he picked off Drew Brees to secure a 30-20 win for the Bucs in the divisional round of the playoffs against the New Orleans Saints.

During his first stint with Tampa Bay, Edwards played in 58 games across four seasons where he recorded 184 tackles, seven interceptions, three pick-sixes and fumble recoveries, two sacks and one forced fumble.

The Kentucky alumni signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season. Edwards won himself another couple of Super Bowl rings during his two years with Kansas City as the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII and then the San Francisico 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

This season, Edwards appeared in three games with the Buffalo Bills after signing with the team in the offseason before being released. He then signed with Tennessee on Nov. 6, but after being inactive for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he was let go a week later.

Edwards joins a crowded room of very good Bucs safeties that include Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead and the impressive rookie Tykee Smith. Head coach Todd Bowles now has a player in what he hopes can improve a defense that is the second-worst passing defense in the NFL this year.

Cornerback Keenan Isaac was waived by the team to make room for Edwards on the 53-man roster.