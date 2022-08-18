Bowles: No date set for Bucs QB Tom Brady to return to team

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday he doesn't have a firm date on when quarterback Tom Brady will return to the team.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reported Bowles made the comment after the Bucs held a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. Bowles told reporters the return would happen after the Titans game, but had no further details.

Todd Bowles said he doesn’t have a firm date for Tom Brady returning. Said it’ll be after Titans game and they’ll revisit it after that. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2022

The Bucs previously said Brady's absence the situation was discussed and scheduled "way before training camp.

Brady will miss the first two preseason games. He was replaced by a combination of Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask.

The Bucs have faced injury issues in training camp. The team lost its starting center, Ryan Jensen, to a serious knee injury. Plus, wide receivers Mike Evans and Russell Gage have been dealing with separate injuries.