Bowles: No date set for Bucs QB Tom Brady to return to team

Team said the absence was planned before training camp
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been excused from the team to deal until later in August with a personal matter, head coach Todd Bowles revealed after Thursday's practice.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 18, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday he doesn't have a firm date on when quarterback Tom Brady will return to the team.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reported Bowles made the comment after the Bucs held a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. Bowles told reporters the return would happen after the Titans game, but had no further details.

The Bucs previously said Brady's absence the situation was discussed and scheduled "way before training camp.

Brady will miss the first two preseason games. He was replaced by a combination of Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask.

The Bucs have faced injury issues in training camp. The team lost its starting center, Ryan Jensen, to a serious knee injury. Plus, wide receivers Mike Evans and Russell Gage have been dealing with separate injuries.

