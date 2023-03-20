Baker Mayfield meets the Tampa media; says he'll "never" be Tom Brady

TAMPA, Fla — Baker Mayfield signed his new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday after a long and winding road to get here. The Bucs are joining his fourth team in the span of two years.

The former number-one pick in 2018 is ready for the opportunity to compete with Kyle Trask for the Bucs' starting quarterback job.

“I have not spoken to Kyle yet,” Mayfield said. “Just watching his college stuff, I’ve always been a big fan. I thought he was really talented coming out. To me, competition brings the best out in everybody.”

Mayfield spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers last year but finished the season with the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s important to me to be in a place that’s stable, knows how to win, knows how to do it properly,” he said. “I’ve gotten to see different things from my journey; it’s not exactly how I drew it up. It’s helped me along the way to make a decision like this. I want to go somewhere we can win right away, and this is that place.”

Mayfield is no stranger to walking into tough situations, but now he has the chance to help the Bucs navigate life after Tom Brady, who brought the franchise a Super Bowl title in 2020.

“Listen, I’m never going to be Tom Brady,” Mayfield said. “There’s a reason why he’s won so many Super Bowls. He’s the greatest of all time — there’s no doubt about that. I’m not going to try to be Tom. I’m going to be me. That’s what’s gotten me to this point. We’re going to do it differently."

Mayfield continued, “But that’s what makes this league so special. Everybody puts their own touch on it. It’s an honor to follow up with somebody like that.”

Mayfield is a quick study and looking forward to exploring his new home.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know much about Tampa prior to being here,” he said. “I didn’t know the Yankees spring training facility was right around the corner. I know we got a good hockey team here in Tampa. I didn’t know much. I’m learning as we go on.”