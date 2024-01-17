Baker Mayfield fires back at Lions' Gardner-Johnson's insult

Tampa Bay plays Detroit in a divisional game on Sunday

Lions CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson gave the Bucs bulletin board material when he took a shot at quarterback Baker Mayfield.



Gardner-Johnson said: "If you give that Tampa (wide receiver group) a good quarterback, that's a great group. (Mike) Evans, (Chris) Godwin, (Russell) Gage, that's a great group. I played against them for real.



Mayfield fired back Wednesday, saying, "I mean, I don't think he's really watched film because he mentioned Russell Gage. You know, we love Russell, but he hasn't played a snap this year for us. He must be going off the preseason stuff the media was talking about. But he didn't play our first game, so I'm excited to see him. I think he's a really good player."



Tampa Bay travels to Detroit on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game. The winner will play in the NFC Championship Game.



The Bucs are 5-4 on the road this season and lost to the LIons when Detroit spoiled the Creamsicle game in October.

