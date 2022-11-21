Football feast awaits fans this Thanksgiving weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is upon us, and that means a smorgasbord of a football feast that should have even the biggest pigskin fans full.

First up on the schedule will be the Buffalo Bills heading to Detroit to play the Lions at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. That will be followed by an NFC East matchup between two of the best teams in the NFL when the New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m.

The NFL schedule on Thanksgiving will wrap up with the New England Patriots heading to Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m.

But don't worry, there's still some meat on the football bone at the collegiate level as the annual Egg Bowl will pit Ole Miss against Mississippi State at 7 p.m.

Lucky for football fans, that's only the appetizer.

On Black Friday, if you want to avoid the shopping mall, there are plenty of big college rivalry games to keep you occupied.

Starting at noon, Baylor plays at Texas. Then starting between 3 p.m. through 3:30 p.m., you can see the start of the Duel in the Desert between Arizona and Arizona State, the Battle Line Rivalry between Missouri and Arkansas, or N.C. State's tangle with North Carolina.

Then to close out the night, you can turn to ABC Action News and see the Florida Gators visit the Florida State Seminoles starting at 7:30 p.m.

That's a lot, but don't worry, we're now onto the main course.

On Saturday, fans get even more college football rivalry games, including some of the biggest games of the year. Here's a look at just a few of the games scheduled for Saturday:

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia (Noon, ESPN)

Michigan vs. Ohio State (Noon, FOX)

South Carolina vs. Clemson (Noon, ABC)

Louisville vs. Kentucky (3:00 p.m., SEC NETWORK)

Auburn vs. Alabama (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Oregon vs. Oregon State (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Purdue vs. Indiana (3:30 p.m., BIG 10 NETWORK)

Michigan State vs. Penn State (4:00 p.m., FOX SPORTS 1)

LSU vs. Texas A&M (7:00 p.m., ESPN)

UCF vs. USF (7:00 p.m., ESPN2)

Notre Dame vs. USC (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Kansas vs. Kansas State (8:00 p.m., FOX)

Washington at Washington State (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

But wait, just like that pie calling your name for dessert, the football weekend finishes with a slate of games in the NFL.

At 1 p.m., you can watch Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Cleveland to play the 3-7 Browns. Then, starting after 4 p.m., you can catch the Chargers face the Cardinals or the Rams face the Kansas City Chiefs. Then finish off your Sunday with a game at 8:20 p.m. between the Packers and Eagles.

Then, just like the turkey leftovers from your fridge, there's one final football game to wind up the weekend on Monday night when the Indianapolis Colts welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Monday Night Football contest.

After that much football, you may need a football palate cleanser! If so, then you can just shift your football taste a bit and catch up on the World Cup to watch the game the rest of the world calls Futbol.