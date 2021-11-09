Fmr. NFL star Frank Gore to box fmr. NBA star Deron Williams in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL and University of Miami Hurricanes star running back Frank Gore will head to the boxing ring when he fights former NBA All-Star Deron Williams in an undercard match at Amalie Arena on December 18.

The main event of the show will be the latest fight from Jake Paul as he fights Tommy Fury. But the interest in the Gore vs. Williams fight may be just as high as the main event as both make their professional boxing debut.

The four-round fight between Gore and Williams will be contested with a 215 pound weight limit.

Williams will have the height advantage as he stands approximately 6’3” to Gore’s 5’9”. Both fighters will be at least 37 years old with Gore being just a bit older than Williams.

Still, Gore may be in better overall shape. He was playing as recently as last year in the NFL when he ran 187 times for 653 yards and two touchdowns for the New York Jets. Williams hasn’t played professionally since 2017 when he played in just 24 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers. But, Williams said he has been training for the fight.

“Over the last year, I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to translate my training into a professional debut,” Williams said. “I’m making that happen on December 18 against Frank, one of the physically strongest NFL players in history."

"I’m excited to be fighting on this card and can’t wait to show the world what I’ve been working on," said Gore. "Boxing has me excited, and on December 18 expect fireworks!"

The overall event is called “One Will Fall” and will be at Amalie Arena or available on pay-per-view.