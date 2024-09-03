Florida State's season hits crossroads after tough 0-2 start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminoles came into the 2024 season with high expectations after a successful 2023 campaign. The Noles were ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Preseason Top 25.

FSU took the field in their opening game against Georgia Tech, and things went downhill quickly.

The Seminoles lost to Georgia Tech in Ireland on a last-second field goal. The deflating loss took the luster off the once-mighty Noles, who returned home looking to right the ship against Boston College Monday night.

The Eagles pounded the Noles in all aspects of the game en route to a 28-13 victory, which sent FSU to a 0-2 record.

BC quickly built a 14-0 lead over FSU and went into halftime with a 14-6 lead. BC would add a touchdown at the beginning of the third quarter. FSU scored its first touchdown to cut the lead to 21-13, only to give up a BC touchdown that was the final scoring drive of the game.

The Noles' second half went like this: interception, punt, touchdown, turnover on downs, punt, punt.

While some called the game an upset, Boston College dominated FSU in rushing yards (263-21), penalties (1-15 vs. 7-50), time of possession, and won the turnover battle.

Now, Florida State is looking up from the bottom of the 17-team Atlantic Coast Conference, already with two conference losses.

In the ACC, the Noles are ranked 16th in scoring offense, 14th in scoring defense, and next to last in rushing defense.

Looking ahead, the schedule isn't kind to the Seminoles as the regular season really gets rolling. FSU gets a bye week this weekend before welcoming a tough Memphis Tigers team to Doak Campbell Stadium.

Cal comes to Tallahassee on Sept. 21, and then FSU makes a road trip to SMU for what could be a very tough game for the Noles.

Then Clemson, which was humiliated by the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 1, comes to Tallahassee. After another bye, FSU travels to Duke and Miami before home games against North Carolina and Notre Dame.

FSU finishes the season with home games against Charleston Southern, and Florida, who will be finishing off a gauntlet of tough games against top SEC teams.

Florida State came into the season with pundits picking the Noles to again compete for a College Football Playoff spot. After two games, the Noles need a big reset before the season gets away from them.