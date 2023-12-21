Florida State schedules emergency Board of Trustees meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University scheduled an emergency meeting of its Board of Trustees for Friday morning as rumors continue to swirl about the school's place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, according to a report from The Athletic.

FSU is currently locked into the ACC through 2036 through the conference's media rights deal. If FSU ever wanted to leave the ACC, it could cost the school possibly hundreds of millions of dollars.

That's where the possibility of a court interceding comes in.

According to Yahoo Sports, "details around the specific legal step in which FSU leaders plan to take is unclear, but legal experts say that the school could seek what's called a 'declaratory judgment action' in an effort to get a judge to rule that the school is not bound to its contract with the ACC."

FSU's possible interest in leaving the conference comes less than a month after the school was left out of the College Football Playoff, despite winning the ACC championship and finishing the season undefeated.

The Seminoles were skipped over for a SEC school (Alabama) and a future SEC school (Texas) by the College Football Playoff committee, despite both those football teams having one loss.

FSU expressed skepticism of the ACC in the past, and according to the Athletic, the school will need approval from the Board of Trustees "before filing a complaint against its own conference, with trustees taking part in that major decision as key constituents."

If the Seminoles successfully leave the Atlantic Coast Conference, the question then becomes, where will FSU go for a new conference?

The two most powerful conferences in the nation are the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the Big Ten Conference.

The Big Ten is at 18 teams, and it was a battle to get to 18. Earlier this year, several schools in the conference pushed back against the plan to admit Oregon and Washington.

The SEC is adding Texas and Oklahoma next season to get to 16 teams. So it will have two fewer teams than the Big Ten. Complicating the fact of possibly adding the Seminoles to the SEC would be the Florida Gators, who would have a major say in whether the Seminoles could be admitted into the conference.

FSU could look at joining the Big 12 Conference, but with it losing the flagship schools of Oklahoma and Texas, it might not be a big step up from the ACC. Plus, there is already one Florida school (UCF) in the Big 12 and Orlando is a much larger television market than Tallahassee.

Still, before any talk of joining a new conference can start, the FSU's Board of Trustees has to meet and approve any potential move or legal action against the ACC.

That meeting is now scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. and can be viewed here.