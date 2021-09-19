Watch
Florida drops to 11 after loss to the Crimson Tide

John Raoux/AP
Alabama running back Jase McClellan runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Alabama Florida Football
Posted at 3:48 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 15:48:26-04

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite giving number one Alabama everything the Crimson Tide could handle; the Florida Gators fell out of the Associated Press Top 10 this week.

Florida plummeted to number 11, despite the impressive performance in the 31-29 loss to Alabama. Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Iowa rounded out the top five after number one Alabama, who received 59 of 62 first-place votes. Florida's drop allowed Clemson and Ohio State to both slip back into the Top 10.

Clemson and Ohio State have slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll and Penn State has jumped four spots to No. 6.

The full AP Top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Oregon
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Iowa
  6. Penn State
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Clemson
  10. Ohio State
  11. Florida
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. Brigham Young
  16. Arkansas
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Michigan
  20. Michigan State
  21. North Carolina
  22. Fresno State
  23. Auburn
  24. UCLA
  25. Kansas State
