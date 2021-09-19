Florida drops to 11 after loss to the Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite giving number one Alabama everything the Crimson Tide could handle; the Florida Gators fell out of the Associated Press Top 10 this week.

Florida plummeted to number 11, despite the impressive performance in the 31-29 loss to Alabama. Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Iowa rounded out the top five after number one Alabama, who received 59 of 62 first-place votes. Florida's drop allowed Clemson and Ohio State to both slip back into the Top 10.

Clemson and Ohio State have slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll and Penn State has jumped four spots to No. 6.

The full AP Top 25:

