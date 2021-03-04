Fans to be allowed back at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — A limited number of fans will be welcomed back to Amalie Area to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning play, it was announced on Thursday.

According to a press release, a maximum of 3,800 fans will be welcomed back for games starting March 13 when the Bolts take on the Nashville Predators. The area has a maximum capacity of 20,500.

Safety precautions such as required face masks and physical distancing will be in place.

The Lightning have 18 home games remaining in the season, with the last regular-season home game scheduled for May 7 against the Dallas Stars.

The release says information regarding Toronto Raptors games will be released at a later date.

The Lightning planned to welcome back a limited number of fans, but that changed in January less than a week before the season opener when COVID-19 cases spiked.

Then in February about 500 friends and family members were allowed back as part of a phased approach to bringing fans back.

According to Thursday's press release, information for season ticket holders will be distributed in the coming days. Fans interested in general ticket information are encouraged to sign up for the Lightning Insider email newsletter.

Click here for a full list of safety protocols and procedures that will be in place.